Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice

Deepika Padukone first opened up about struggling with depression back in 2015. Many celebrities before that and since have recounted their experiences of battling depression, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar being some of them. In a recent interview with a publication, Deepika once again stressed upon her battle with depression and recalled how "every second was a struggle" for the Chhapaak actress.

During an interview with the Vogue magazine (via pinkvilla.com), she said, "The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time."

Deepika also went on to mention about Salman Khan's take on depression. Salman had earlier said during an interaction that he "can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional." Salman had added, "No matter what I am going through, it works against me."

Addressing Salman's views on depression, Deepika said, "People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!"

Deepika, who keeps sharing snapshots from her glamorous life on social media, launched her own website on January 5 this year, on her 33rd birthday.

Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and her husband Ranveer Singh. Her next project is Chhapaak, co-starring Vikkrant Massey. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika will be seen portraying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in it.

