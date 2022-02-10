Deepika Padukone Credits Ranveer Singh For Her 'Bolder Choices', Reveals How Their Families Are 'Different'

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her relationship with Ranveer Singh. The actress, who will soon be seen in Gehraiyaan, shared how different she and the Padukone family is from Ranveer and his family. Deepika also went on to credit Ranveer for her ‘bolder’ decisions.

Ranveer and Deepika have been married since 2018. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a few years before that but never truly admitted it. However, Ranveer has always been one of her biggest cheerleaders. Even after marriage, Ranveer continues to be her biggest cheerleader and has also prompted changes in her life.

“I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices," she told Indian Express. Deepika added that he is more expressive than them. “I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel," she added.

Deepika also said that the couple has rubbed off on each other since they’ve met. She remembers reading a few older interviews of Ranveer in which he was speaking about how different his life would be if Deepika wasn’t in his life. In one of the interviews, he spoke about how he would have handled success differently if she wasn’t around and Deepika appreciated it.

Ranveer has left no opportunity to fanboy over Deepika and her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The actor was seen plugging the film in a post he dedicated to Deepika on her birthday last month. He also shared a still from the film’s trailer and showered it with praises. On Wednesday night, he joined Deepika to jam on Gehraiyaan’s new song Beqaaboo.

