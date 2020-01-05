Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Cuts Birthday Cake at Airport with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone was headed to Lucknow with Ranveer Singh when a fan presented her with a chocolate cake on her birthday. She happily accepted and cut the cake at the airport.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Cuts Birthday Cake at Airport with Ranveer Singh
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who rings in her 34th birthday on Sunday, received a sweet surprise from a fan at Mumbai airport.

Read: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Wish Deepika Padukone on 34th Birthday

The Bollywood actress was with her hubby Ranveer Singh, as she headed to Lucknow. She was presented with a chocolate cake by a fan among the paparazzi. Deepika happily accepted the cake and cut it while others sang birthday song. While Deepika went ahead to offer the first bite to Ranveer, he asked her to give it to the fan first.

Watch the video here:

In the video, a fellow photographer is also heard saying, "Bahut bada fan hai aapka, kal raat se khada hai (He is a very big fan of yours, he's been waiting here since last night.)" To that Deepika responds, "Thank you so much.”

Deepika and Ranveer were headed to Sheroes café, which was started in 2016 in Lucknow with the help of acid attack victims. The café is currently operated by 12 acid survivors. Since Deepika will be playing the role of a survivor herself, she had mentioned in an earlier interview how she felt it was important for her to spend the day among them.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and releases on January 10, 2020.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

