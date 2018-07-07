English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar among others shared special messages for Ranveer Singh on different social media platforms.
Image courtesy: AFP, Instagram/Deepika Padukone
On July 6, the live wire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh turned 33. The actor, who is currently out of town, celebrated his birthday on the sets of Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film Simmba in Hyderabad.
The actor was poured with lots of love and best wishes from celebrities and his fans on social media. Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar among others shared special messages for Ranveer on different social media platforms.
Later in the evening, his rumoured lady love, Deepika Padukone wished the Bolllywood heartthrob a very happy birthday by posting a boomerang video of herself breaking into groovy dance on Instagram story.
Hey hottie (@ranveersingh) it's your birthday!" She captioned the video with party stickers and a birthday hat on her head.
Though the actors have never publicly admitted to dating each other, their social media PDA speaks loud and clear for their romance and chemistry. There are rumours that the two will tie the knot this year in November. However, both the actors have not made any official declaration yet.
