Deepika Padukone Dances to BTS' Jungkook's Drum Beats in This Hilarious Fan Made Video

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a kind of popularity that is the dream of every artist. From chart-busting tracks, songs that talk about social issues to defying gender norms through their music videos, the septet comprising of Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM has come a long way since their debut. And their fandom, ARMY, leave no stone unturned to shower love on the K-pop band. Editing BTS’ music videos to Bollywood songs have been a favourite exercise of the Indian ARMY, and one such video has gone viral recently.

The video shared by a fan page on Instagram named __jiminion, sees Deepika Padukone’s dance from Ram Leela’s Nagada song Dhol juxtaposed with a video of Jungkook playing traditional drums. It has been edited in a way to appear that the actress is dancing on his drum beats.

Needless to say, fans were highly impressed with this edit and even joked about Deepika’s husband and Ram Leela co-star Ranveer Singh.

Last year, another such edit had gone viral. The video was of their song Boy With Luv but it was edited with the Bollywood song Chunari Chunari and the synchronisation was so smooth that a lot of netizens thought that BTS is actually dancing on a Bollywood song.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here