Deepika Padukone Dazzles at Cannes Red Carpet, Shah Rukh Khan Shoots with David Letterman

'The Big Bang Theory' finale leaves fans with tears of delight, 'John Wick 3-Parabellum' releases in cinemas and we catch up with 'Game of Thrones' ahead of its finale, come Monday.

May 17, 2019
Deepika Padukone is one of the few actresses who chooses to make statement through silhouettes rather than daring colours. And once again proving she is the queen of style, the actress dominated the red carpet with her over-the-top look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.

John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum has released in theaters and Keanu Reeves is back in action as the grieving, anti-hero Jonathan. Parabellum heavily relies on director Chad Stahelski's vision of the elegant elimination sequences, with each brutal move ingeniously designed and judiciously choreographed to maximum effect.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan is set to be the first Indian to feature in David Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Fans went into a frenzy as images from the sets surfaced online.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.



Deepika Padukone's made head turns at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Her elegant ensemble was created by international designer Peter Dundas. The cream gown featured a front slit, a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a sleek and neat high ponytail.

Read: Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look

Shah Rukh Khan, who was speculated to feature on David Letterman's Netflix show, surprised fans with an adorable picture of the two stars together. Shah Rukh's episode in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be out once the series airs next month.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Post After Meeting David Letterman in New York

John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum is an uber stylish action flick that succeeds not on the merit of its story, but on how coolly it effectuates mass slaughter in cinema. Read our review of the Keanu Reeves-starrer here.

Read: John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All

With the last episode releasing on Sunday, we look back at the most defining moments and the famous catch-phrases from Game of Thrones that will continue to live on.

Read: Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy

Sheldon and Amy won their Nobel Prize and the elevator was finally fixed in a sentimental finale on Thursday to television comedy series The Big Bang Theory that left fans in tears of delight. As the most-watched comedy on US television ended its 12-year run, we bid it a sentimental farewell.

Read: With a Sentimental Farewell, 'The Big Bang Theory' Has Left Fans in Tears of Delight

Check back tomorrow for more news from the wold of films and fashion.


