English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Dazzles at Cannes Red Carpet, Shah Rukh Khan Shoots with David Letterman
'The Big Bang Theory' finale leaves fans with tears of delight, 'John Wick 3-Parabellum' releases in cinemas and we catch up with 'Game of Thrones' ahead of its finale, come Monday.
'The Big Bang Theory' finale leaves fans with tears of delight, 'John Wick 3-Parabellum' releases in cinemas and we catch up with 'Game of Thrones' ahead of its finale, come Monday.
Loading...
Deepika Padukone is one of the few actresses who chooses to make statement through silhouettes rather than daring colours. And once again proving she is the queen of style, the actress dominated the red carpet with her over-the-top look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actress went as daring and dramatic as it could get for her red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, where she wore a cream floor-length with a gigantic bow taking most of the attention away from her striking make-up and unique hairdo.
John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum has released in theaters and Keanu Reeves is back in action as the grieving, anti-hero Jonathan. Parabellum heavily relies on director Chad Stahelski's vision of the elegant elimination sequences, with each brutal move ingeniously designed and judiciously choreographed to maximum effect.
Also, Shah Rukh Khan is set to be the first Indian to feature in David Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Fans went into a frenzy as images from the sets surfaced online.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Deepika Padukone's made head turns at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Her elegant ensemble was created by international designer Peter Dundas. The cream gown featured a front slit, a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a sleek and neat high ponytail.
Read: Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look
Shah Rukh Khan, who was speculated to feature on David Letterman's Netflix show, surprised fans with an adorable picture of the two stars together. Shah Rukh's episode in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be out once the series airs next month.
Read: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Post After Meeting David Letterman in New York
John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum is an uber stylish action flick that succeeds not on the merit of its story, but on how coolly it effectuates mass slaughter in cinema. Read our review of the Keanu Reeves-starrer here.
Read: John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All
With the last episode releasing on Sunday, we look back at the most defining moments and the famous catch-phrases from Game of Thrones that will continue to live on.
Read: Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy
Sheldon and Amy won their Nobel Prize and the elevator was finally fixed in a sentimental finale on Thursday to television comedy series The Big Bang Theory that left fans in tears of delight. As the most-watched comedy on US television ended its 12-year run, we bid it a sentimental farewell.
Read: With a Sentimental Farewell, 'The Big Bang Theory' Has Left Fans in Tears of Delight
Check back tomorrow for more news from the wold of films and fashion.
John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum has released in theaters and Keanu Reeves is back in action as the grieving, anti-hero Jonathan. Parabellum heavily relies on director Chad Stahelski's vision of the elegant elimination sequences, with each brutal move ingeniously designed and judiciously choreographed to maximum effect.
Also, Shah Rukh Khan is set to be the first Indian to feature in David Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Fans went into a frenzy as images from the sets surfaced online.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Deepika Padukone's made head turns at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Her elegant ensemble was created by international designer Peter Dundas. The cream gown featured a front slit, a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a sleek and neat high ponytail.
Read: Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look
Shah Rukh Khan, who was speculated to feature on David Letterman's Netflix show, surprised fans with an adorable picture of the two stars together. Shah Rukh's episode in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be out once the series airs next month.
Read: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Heartfelt Post After Meeting David Letterman in New York
John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum is an uber stylish action flick that succeeds not on the merit of its story, but on how coolly it effectuates mass slaughter in cinema. Read our review of the Keanu Reeves-starrer here.
Read: John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All
With the last episode releasing on Sunday, we look back at the most defining moments and the famous catch-phrases from Game of Thrones that will continue to live on.
Read: Ahead of Game of Thrones Final Episode, a Look at the Show's Most Iconic Moments and Legacy
Sheldon and Amy won their Nobel Prize and the elevator was finally fixed in a sentimental finale on Thursday to television comedy series The Big Bang Theory that left fans in tears of delight. As the most-watched comedy on US television ended its 12-year run, we bid it a sentimental farewell.
Read: With a Sentimental Farewell, 'The Big Bang Theory' Has Left Fans in Tears of Delight
Check back tomorrow for more news from the wold of films and fashion.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DRS for Televised Ranji Games, Eliminating Toss Discussed at BCCI Conclave
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
- Aamir Khan Takes a Selfie with Chinese Superstar Deng Chao and We are Thrilled
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell, Pandya and....Five Power Hitters to Watch Out For
- 'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results