Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'

Deepika Padukone stepped out to exercise her right to vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Mumbai on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Deepika Padukone has debunked multiple reports questioning her citizenship. The actress stepped out to exercise her right to vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Mumbai on Monday.

Soon after casting her vote, the actress shared a selfie of her flaunting her inked finger and dismissed rumours that she had Danish citizenship.

Taking a jibe at the reports around her citizenship, Deepika tweeted, "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I’m from. So, for those of you confused on my behalf... please don’t be! Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian #govote." (sic)




The actress, who was born to former badminton star Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone in Copenhagen, Denmark, was rumoured to have a Danish passport.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan, cast their vote as Mumbai went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Among the early voters were Priyanka, Priya Dutt, Lara Dutta, Aamir, who came along with wife Kiran Rao.

Polling is underway for 17 seats in the state, including six in Mumbai. Other Bollywood celebrities, who have voted so far, include, Rahul Bose, Kunal Kohli and Ravi Kishan.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram