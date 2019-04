Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'

Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I’m https://t.co/Iv1nhLQWqD for those of you confused on my behalf...please don’t be!Jai Hind!🙏🏽 #proudtobeanindian #govote pic.twitter.com/8ZYj1g0r9u — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 29, 2019

Deepika Padukone has debunked multiple reports questioning her citizenship. The actress stepped out to exercise her right to vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Mumbai on Monday.Soon after casting her vote, the actress shared a selfie of her flaunting her inked finger and dismissed rumours that she had Danish citizenship.Taking a jibe at the reports around her citizenship, Deepika tweeted, "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I’m from. So, for those of you confused on my behalf... please don’t be! Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian #govote." (sic)The actress, who was born to former badminton star Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone in Copenhagen, Denmark, was rumoured to have a Danish passport.Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan, cast their vote as Mumbai went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.Among the early voters were Priyanka, Priya Dutt, Lara Dutta, Aamir, who came along with wife Kiran Rao.Polling is underway for 17 seats in the state, including six in Mumbai. Other Bollywood celebrities, who have voted so far, include, Rahul Bose, Kunal Kohli and Ravi Kishan.Follow @News18Movies for more