Deepika Padukone Dedicates Femina Beauty Award to Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone, who won the Powerful Performer of the Year award at the 2020 Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai, dedicated her win to Laxmi Agarwal, the inspiration behind her film Chhapaak and all other acid attack survivors. Deepika played Malti, a character inspired by Agarwal who was a victim of her neighbour's hate crime and went on to file a revolutionary PIL that regulated the sale of acid in the country. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar.

"Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen (sic)," Deepika wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

"I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020," she further added.

Chhapaak also starred Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Though it was not commercially successful at the box-office, the film successfully started a conversation around the suffering of caid attack victims. Uttarakhand government also started a pension for acid attack survivors.

