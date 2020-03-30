Deepika Padukone Defends Sharing Workout Videos Amid Pandemic, Says 'It Keeps Ranveer & Me Going'

Days after Farah Khan slammed Bollywood celebrities for sharing workout videos during the crucial times of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world, actor Deepika Padukone has defended putting up such clips on social media.

Deepika, who appeared in a Hangout video with journalist Rajeev Masand, said that sharing regular posts about her life in quarantine keeps her spirits up.

“I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up,” Deepika said, “but to be honest, putting up exercise videos -- rather, exercising, not putting up videos -- it’s more about how you feel. It’s not really about how you look.”

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh have been making sure that there's no dearth of entertainment at a time when people are stuck at home and practicing social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have been instagramming ideas about how they are making the best use of their time at home.

“It really keeps Ranveer and me going. It really gets us through the day,” Deepika added.

Recently, Farah had criticised the celebs by saying that the people around the world have "bigger concerns" than working out during the ongoing global pandemic.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been sharing their workout photos and videos on social media to seemingly trying to improve moral of those staying home in favour of social distancing.

Even though Farah didn't directly mention anyone in the video, it was quite evident that she was clearly not happy with her colleagues.