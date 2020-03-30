Deepika Padukone Defends Posting Workout Videos, Dabboo Ratnani Shares Throwback Pic with Kiara Advani

Days after Farah Khan slammed Bollywood celebrities for sharing workout videos during the crucial times of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world, actor Deepika Padukone has defended putting up such clips on social media. Deepika, who appeared in a Hangout video with Rajeev Masand, said that sharing regular posts about her life in quarantine keeps her spirits up.

Read: Deepika Padukone Defends Sharing Workout Videos Amid Pandemic, Says 'It Keeps Ranveer & Me Going'

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a throwback picture from the 25th edition on his annual calendar. The picture shows Bollywood actress Kiara Advani behind a big leaf, along with Dabboo. "Beleaf in yourself #btswithdabboo @advani_kiara #dabbooratnanicalendar," he captioned it.

Read: Dabboo Ratnani Shares Throwback Pic with Kiara Advani, Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi became a household name all over India playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial of the eighties, Ramayan, which has been revived on Doordarshan in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Over three decades later, Trivedi is 81 and largely restricted to staying at home. Watching the show is giving Trivedi immense joy all over again, and letting him re-live sheer nostalgia.

Read: Arvind Trivedi, Who Played Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Nostalgic Over TV Show's Re-run

After the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, co-stars Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta have once again teamed up for a project. They will be seen in a new web show named Panchayat, the trailer of which was released today.

Read: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta Come Together for Comedy Web Show Panchayat, Trailer Out

Paras Chabbra, who rose to fame after participating on 13th season of Bigg Boss, has slammed his former co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill and his ex Akanksha Puri in a new interview. Paras accused Akanksha of sabotaging his image. Paras also took a dig at Shehnaaz for wasting the channel's time as she didn't choose anyone in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Read: Shehnaaz Wasted Everyone's Time On Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Was Only Interested in Sidharth: Paras

Follow @News18Movies for more

