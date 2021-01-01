Deepika Padukone Deletes All Posts From Instagram and Twitter, Leaves Netizens Shocked

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently vacationing with husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore National Park, recently left fans shocked after she deleted all her posts on Instagram and Twitter. However, the 'Highlights' of her Instagram stories are still up on her profile.

While her sudden move has left most baffled, many fans think that she has a New Year's surprise planned for them. Whether or not Deepika will make an announcement on the New Year, is yet to be seen.

Till then, check out some reactions on social media:

Update: Deepika has went from 1200 posts to 196 and continues to decrease. Looks like she has a New Years Present planned for all her fans pic.twitter.com/HTyqB9rlKN — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) December 31, 2020

Deepika said new decade, new me — Fawadpika Supremacy (@Strromae) December 31, 2020

New covid strain has been found in China, Deepika Padukone's Instagram and twitter handles has zero posts aur abhi to 2021 start huye kuch ghante hi huye hain. — SwatKat (@swatic12) January 1, 2021

Coincidentally, Deepika and Ranveer flew to the same resort as co-stars and couple Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their respective families. This led to rumours of a secret engagement between Ranbir and Alia. However, the two families have denied the reports.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a film about India's first cricket World Cup victory. Husband Ranveer Singh will lead the film as Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. She also recently shot for Shakun Batra' untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Goa.