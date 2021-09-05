Deepika Padukone Emphasizes on the Importance of Teamwork in New Instagram Post: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

In her latest social media post, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone can be heard talking about the importance of a team. Deepika took to Instagram to share a reel where she answers what her favourite thing about a shoot day is. While she answers from her vanity van while getting ready, the clip also gives us a glimpse of a couple of behind-the-scenes shots featuring Deepika and her crew members. She starts by saying that she looks forward to meeting the team that she is going to work with. Then she adds that the actress generally has a lot of fun through the process, especially on film.

“So I look forward to meeting the team that I’m gonna work with. Especially my team because I know we have a lot of fun through the process especially on film. It’s not always like a smooth thing, you know. Sometimes you have tough days. Sometimes things go well, Sometimes things don’t go well. But at least when you have a fun team or everyone that gets each other, you kind of go through a day and I think we’re all there to kind of pep each other up. So if someone’s having a bad day, I think we kind of without being intrusive, help the person get through it," she said.

She captioned her post as, “Teamwork," and dropped a rocket emoji beside it.

She also reshared the video on her Instagram Stories space with a giphy reading, “Teamwork makes the dream work".

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

