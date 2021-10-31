Deepika Padukone Enjoys Dinner with Friends in Dubai; See Pics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently in Dubai, was recently seen enjoying dinner with her friends. In the viral pictures from the outing, the actress can be seen dressed in a black tank top paired with black pants. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a chainmail necklace by Dior.

Actor, host Nitinn R Miranni shared a picture from the night on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Deepika is seen posing for a selfie with him and his wife Aarti. Reacting to the actress’ look for the night. One of her fans dropped a comment saying, “She looks so smokinggggg."

Read: Ranveer Singh Leaves Deepika Padukone Confused With This Caption on His Latest Selfie

On the work front, Deepika will be starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.