Deepika Padukone Enjoys Magical Sunset with Co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, See Pics

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who became an overnight sensation with the release of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has shared a series of stunning pictures with Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra on Instagram. Siddhant is working with Deepika in Shakun's next.

He shared a glimpse of their boat ride while returning from Alibaug. After completing the Goa schedule, the team is shooting in Alibaug. In the pictures, Deepika and Siddhant can be seen enjoying the magical sunset.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the untitled relationship drama also stars Ananya Panday. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Deepika will also be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which has been postponed. Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant Chaturvedi has Yash Raj Films' movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he will share screen space with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Sharvari.

Siddhant also has ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Talking about the film, Siddhant revealed that it is a hilarious script and they had a blast during the readings. He also added that there’s going to be some solid jugalbandi among three of them.