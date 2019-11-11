Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Falls Sick After Best Friend's Wedding

On the film front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Falls Sick After Best Friend's Wedding
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday shared that she has fallen ill after having "too much fun" at her best friend's wedding. Deepika, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, recently attended the wedding of the actress's friend in Bengaluru. A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the two can be seen shaking a leg at the dance floor.

And now that wedding is over, the Piku actress gave a health update to fans, hinting she is down with fever.

"When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding," Deepika captioned the Instagram story in which she added a thermometer sticker to her face.

DEEPIKA

On the film front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram