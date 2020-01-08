Deepika Padukone Finally Reveals What Happened to Her ‘RK Tattoo’

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is slated to release on January 10. Till now, the actress has made several appearances along with her co-star Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar.

Recently, at one of her appearances, Deepika has finally answered the question related to the RK (Ranbir Kapoor) tattoo that she had on her neck.

In a Q&A with Koimoi.com, the Tamasha actress was asked to answer the most googled questions on her and one begin how Deepika Padukone got rid of the RK tattoo.

Soon after reading the question, Deepika replied with a funny wink, facing the camera.

The Padmaavat actress got inked many years ago when she was dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, post their separation, Deepika had modified the tattoo. Earlier, the actress was spotted in a saree, but the tattoo wasn’t visible. It left her fans confused about whether the actress has gotten rid of the tattoo, and how.

Watch the video here:

She also gave the same hilarious expression on the next two questions, which inquired about her height with heels and if she is going to be a part of XXX-4.

In the same session, Deepika was asked why she hasn’t worked with Salman Khan yet. The Piku actress replied by saying, “we haven't found a good script yet”.

Deepika will be next seen in untitled relationship drama, co-starring Ananya Panday and "Gully Boy" fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.