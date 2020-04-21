MOVIES

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Gardening Skills, See Pics

Deepika Padukone gave a glimpse of her garden to her fans. She has been posting pictures from her daily routine during the lockdown.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday shared glimpses of her garden with the online family. Captioning the images, the Padmaavat actress wrote, “Season 1:Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture."

Season 1:Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture

The actress is also keeping herself engaged by spreading awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic. Deepika will join Director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros, to discuss the importance of mental health amidst the novel coronavirus crises. The season will be aired on Instagram on April 23 at 7:30 pm.

Deepika took to Twitter to announce the same.

Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh have also pledged their support to PM-CARES fund to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” read the post.

Earlier, the 34-year-old actress had revealed her culinary skills on Instagram by sharing clips of the hearty meals she had cooked for her hubby. The Chhapaak actress had captioned the image “COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT. Productivity in the time of COVID-19”.

In one her recent Instagram posts, the Bajirao Mastani actress had made a label reading “husband” which she had pasted on Ranveer’s forehead.

