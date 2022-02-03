Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her 'Genes' in a Pair of Baggy 'Jeans', and We are Loving it

Deepika Padukone is channeling her love for a good pair of jeans with a pun-intended Instagram post. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress shared another fashionable look that incorporated her love for a casual yet stylish look. Deepika was seen in a pair of dark blue denim pants which she paired with a deep maroon halter neck top.

The actress made the case for low-waist wide denim pants complemented with a sexy deep maroon coloured top in her latest Instagram post. Deepika completed her look with a pair of dangling earrings and slicked-back hair to add that extra glam to the look. She shared the picture on Instagram with some wordplay in the caption that read, “Nothing much, just some great genes, sorry jeans." Be it her genes or jeans, Deepika is acing the look both ways.

The actress will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika kicked off the promotions of her next movie last month with a glamorous look. The actress has been adding glamour to our Instagram feed with her sartorial game.

Deepika was seen in a boxy blazer look last week. The actress and producer opted to wear a monochrome blazer dress with a pair of black over-the-knee suede boots. Deepika added a pop of colour with her bright pink lips. She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Zebra crossing, watch out."

In another look aced by the actress, Deepika was seen in a bright orange cut-out dress. She wore the bright orange creation by Georgian-British designer David Koma. The bodycon dress was paired with a pair of contrasting black tie-up pumps. Deepika finished out her look with a pair of statement golden shoulder grazers, and neutral make-up

Which of the looks served by Deepika is your favourite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.