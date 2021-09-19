Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Glow After Badminton Session, PV Sindhu Poses a Question

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a car selfie on social media in which she is seen flaunting her make-up free flawless skin. She shared with the fans that she got over with a badminton session recently. “The post (badminton) glow!" she captioned the photo that saw her in an all-black workout gear.

While fans admired her post-workout glow, badminton star PV Sindhu took to the comments section to tease the star.

“After how many calories?" Sindhu asked candidly.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika were spotted dining with ace badminton player Sindhu in Mumbai. Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them together. He captioned the image as: “Smashing time!"

To this, Sindhu replied: “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon".

Deepika, who is daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, has often spoken about being fond of the sport herself. Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled film, the Hindi remake of The Intern with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the actioner Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also featuring her her first pan-India film opposite Prabhas and has recently announced her international yet-untitled cross-cultural romantic comedy.

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, recently announced the company is developing a romantic comedy for Deepika, who will also produce the upcoming film through her Ka Productions banner.

Meanwhile, Sindhu was recently facilitated in Hyderabad by superstar Chiranjeevi for her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

(With IANS inputs)

