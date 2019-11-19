Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Flirts with Ranveer Singh on Insta Yet Again, Calls Him Her 'Super Drug'

Deepika Padukone posted a candid picture of Ranveer Singh that once again proves that the couple are serious relationship goals. Check it out below.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Image: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Image: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh/Instagram

It seems that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media exchange is winning hearts again.

Deepika and Ranveer are known for their social media displays of affection and wit. Now, the Padmaavat actress has once again taken to Instagram to voice her love for hubby Ranveer Singh.

Posting an image, which shows Ranveer sporting a T-shirt with the caption 'Love is a Super Power," the actor commented, "& you...my super drug. (sic)"

View this post on Instagram

& you...my super drug!💝

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Needless to say, the image has already gone viral on social media with over 1,59,000 likes since being posted and a number of fans are sharing heart-shaped emojis to the image.

Deepika and Ranveer recently celebrated the first wedding anniversary by visiting the Tirumala Tirupati Temple and the Golden Temple. Deepika and Ranveer, who had gotten married in a two-day grand ceremony in Lake Como last year, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with husband, Ranveer Singh, from Tirupati, as they were seen paying their respects at the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Andhra Pradesh.

The actor also shared a picture from Amritsar, alongside the caption, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes!"

On the work front, while Ranveer, who will soon be seen in the sports drama 83 essaying Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen in the film Chhapaak. The actor will also play Dev's wife in 83.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
