Deepika Padukone Flirts with Ranveer Singh on Insta Yet Again, Calls Him Her 'Super Drug'
Deepika Padukone posted a candid picture of Ranveer Singh that once again proves that the couple are serious relationship goals. Check it out below.
Image: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh/Instagram
It seems that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media exchange is winning hearts again.
Deepika and Ranveer are known for their social media displays of affection and wit. Now, the Padmaavat actress has once again taken to Instagram to voice her love for hubby Ranveer Singh.
Posting an image, which shows Ranveer sporting a T-shirt with the caption 'Love is a Super Power," the actor commented, "& you...my super drug. (sic)"
Needless to say, the image has already gone viral on social media with over 1,59,000 likes since being posted and a number of fans are sharing heart-shaped emojis to the image.
Deepika and Ranveer recently celebrated the first wedding anniversary by visiting the Tirumala Tirupati Temple and the Golden Temple. Deepika and Ranveer, who had gotten married in a two-day grand ceremony in Lake Como last year, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with husband, Ranveer Singh, from Tirupati, as they were seen paying their respects at the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Andhra Pradesh.
The actor also shared a picture from Amritsar, alongside the caption, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes!"
On the work front, while Ranveer, who will soon be seen in the sports drama 83 essaying Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen in the film Chhapaak. The actor will also play Dev's wife in 83.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Cracks Down on Ghosty, a Scary Stalking App For Android Phones
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick With HD STBs: Everything You Need to Know
- Malaika Arora Ditches Her Car, Hops onto an Autorickshaw with Mother, See Pics
- Tweet on Rap by Kollywood Star Suriya Sends Fans in Frenzy
- Once Abandoned Dog is Now Assisting Railway Force Personnel to Warn Commuters Against Footboard Traveling