Deepika Padukone Gets Gift from Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
After Deepika Padukone visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York City, the couple's elder daughter Riddhima Sahni responded by gifting Deepika an adorable bracelet.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone, who recently paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York City, has got a return gift for her sweet gesture. Deepika took to Instagram and posted an image of an adorable bracelet that was a gift from the couple's elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a jewelry designer.
Deepika shared an image of her hand in her Instagram stories and mentioned Neetu and Riddhima's beneath the bracelet along with blessings, good wishes and love. Check out the photo here:
After gracing the Met Gala pink carpet, Deepika met Rishi and Neetu in New York and shared some adorable moments with the couple. The Chhapaak actress dropped in to meet the couple, who are in the city for Rishi's treatment. The pictures have the three people, sweetly squished against one another, as they smilingly posed for the camera. Rishi looked hale and hearty in the candid stills.
Sharing the pictures of their times together, Neetu wrote on Instagram, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth." See post here:
Riddhima had comment on the pictures by sharing heart-shaped emoticons in the comments feed.
Rishi, who is in New York City with wife Neetu, has been getting visitors in the form of industry colleagues like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre and son Ranbir Kapoor. There were rumours circulating that Rishi will be returning to India soon. However, there has been no official announcement from his side yet.
Talking about Rishi's health at a recent event, Ranbir told IANS, "He is doing much better. Hopefully, he should be back in a month or two and his spirits are up and there is a lot of positivity in his behaviour."
In April end, filmmaker Rahul Rawail gave out a health update on Rishi on Facebook. "Rishi Kapoor (Chintu) is cancer free," Rawail wrote as he posted a photograph. Rishi flew to New York a few months ago to undergo treatment for an undisclosed disease.
