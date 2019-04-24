Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Anisha in Cuddle-Filled Pic

Having wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone seems to be having a blast with her loved ones.The 33-year-old actress shared with Instagram fans a selfie with husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone. She captioned it, "cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! Ranveer Singh Anisha Padukone."The picture showing the trio sharing a light moment got some interesting reactions from Deepika's fans and friends. While Huma Qureshi reacted with multiple fire emojis, Evelyn Sharma dropped an "Awwww" comment.Ranveer and Deepika often share with social media fans their joyful pictures and make interesting comments on each other's posts, too. Recently, the couple's pictures from a wedding in Mumbai showing Ranveer holding Deepika's heels had gone viral on the internet.Deepika is playing the role of an acid attack survivor in the real-life based Chhapaak. The film, her debut production, is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal from Delhi who was attacked with acid in 2005 and now campaigns for the rights of acid attack victims.Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. A few days ago, a video of Deepika and Vikrant's kissing scene had gone viral on the internet. The two were romancing each other on the terrace in the video. The film is set for a January 10, 2020 release.Ranveer, on his part, is busy playing Kapil Dev in the film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India's World Cup win in 1983.