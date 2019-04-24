English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Anisha in Cuddle-Filled Pic
Deepika Padukone posted a sepia-toned selfie of herself and sister Anisha wrapped up in a tight hug by husband Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone at a fashion event.
Loading...
Having wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone seems to be having a blast with her loved ones.
The 33-year-old actress shared with Instagram fans a selfie with husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone. She captioned it, "cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! Ranveer Singh Anisha Padukone."
The picture showing the trio sharing a light moment got some interesting reactions from Deepika's fans and friends. While Huma Qureshi reacted with multiple fire emojis, Evelyn Sharma dropped an "Awwww" comment.
Ranveer and Deepika often share with social media fans their joyful pictures and make interesting comments on each other's posts, too. Recently, the couple's pictures from a wedding in Mumbai showing Ranveer holding Deepika's heels had gone viral on the internet.
Deepika is playing the role of an acid attack survivor in the real-life based Chhapaak. The film, her debut production, is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal from Delhi who was attacked with acid in 2005 and now campaigns for the rights of acid attack victims.
Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. A few days ago, a video of Deepika and Vikrant's kissing scene had gone viral on the internet. The two were romancing each other on the terrace in the video. The film is set for a January 10, 2020 release.
Ranveer, on his part, is busy playing Kapil Dev in the film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India's World Cup win in 1983.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The 33-year-old actress shared with Instagram fans a selfie with husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone. She captioned it, "cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! Ranveer Singh Anisha Padukone."
The picture showing the trio sharing a light moment got some interesting reactions from Deepika's fans and friends. While Huma Qureshi reacted with multiple fire emojis, Evelyn Sharma dropped an "Awwww" comment.
Ranveer and Deepika often share with social media fans their joyful pictures and make interesting comments on each other's posts, too. Recently, the couple's pictures from a wedding in Mumbai showing Ranveer holding Deepika's heels had gone viral on the internet.
Deepika is playing the role of an acid attack survivor in the real-life based Chhapaak. The film, her debut production, is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal from Delhi who was attacked with acid in 2005 and now campaigns for the rights of acid attack victims.
Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. A few days ago, a video of Deepika and Vikrant's kissing scene had gone viral on the internet. The two were romancing each other on the terrace in the video. The film is set for a January 10, 2020 release.
Ranveer, on his part, is busy playing Kapil Dev in the film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India's World Cup win in 1983.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asia Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in First Round by World No.51
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
- Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: God of Cricket and His Cars - BMW, Maruti, Ferrari & More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results