Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled for Sharing This Photo With Ex Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram

Deepika and Ranbir started dating in 2008 a few months after the release of their respective film debuts. They parted ways in 2010.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 6:42 PM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
On the occasion of World Photography Day, actress Deepika Padukone decided to share a stunning picture of herself capturing beautiful sunset, but little did she know that the picture would invite unnecessary hatred and comments on her post.

The actress, who is currently enjoying her time holidaying in various destinations, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a throwback picture, in which she can be seen clicking ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The picture was taken while the duo was shooting in Corsica for Imtiaz Ali's film Tamasha.

However, the post didn't go down well with a section of her followers, who trolled the actress for "using Ranbir's name for cheap publicity."

Capturing Moments 📸📸 #WorldPhotographyDay

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



While one user wrote, "you don't deserve Ranveer," another commented, "attention seeker."

Meanwhile, reports of Ranveer Singh and Deepika’s impending wedding have been sending tinsel town into a tizzy. Even though the two have never admitted to being in a relationship, their public appearances speak a lot about their commitment towards each other.

The two will reportedly tie the knot in November this year in Lake Como, Italy.

A source close to the couple recently told Filmfare, “It’s a very special day for both Ranveer and Deepika which is why they just want the close ones to be present for their wedding ceremony. Mostly it will be their families and a few close friends. The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it."

