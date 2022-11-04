Deepika Padukone Goes Wild in Too Hot to Handle Photo Shoot And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars of the country. The actress, who has enjoyed an unparalleled career with blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, is top of her game not only in the field of acting but also fashion. Her latest social media post proves just that as the bewitching diva takes her glamour up a notch in a mind-blowing photoshoot.

On Friday, the Tamasha actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures and a slick video from her latest photoshoot. Deepika can be seen flaunting a trendy oversized purple jacket paired with green pants and colorised sneakers. The fast-paced video also showed a fleeting glimpse of her in a green oversized jacket and a purple tank top. Meanwhile, a picture from her collection captured the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress laughing candidly with a masked photographer. Deepika wrote in her caption, “Attachment: 5 files (with attachment emoji)”.

Seeing Deepika Padukone in this cool avatar, several fans were quick to leave endearing compliments. One of the fans commented, “Cutie and beauty indeed”. Another one asked, “Why is this woman so adorable?” One fan wrote, “You are the warmest, most cheerful person in the world. I love you!” Someone else said, “Greetings from Turkey. I love you and your country so very much (with heart emojis)”. A fan hilariously quipped, “Deepika Padukone dressed as Ranveer Singh (heart emoji)”.

Earlier this week, Deepika had taken the internet by storm after the teaser release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actress’ high-octane action scenes and her chemistry with SRK were an instant hit. Following the terrific response, the Bollywood diva was seen enjoying a boat ride with none other than her hubby, Ranveer Singh. The actor had taken to his Instagram Story section to share a video of Deepika where she was seen in all smiles. She had donned a t-shirt and paired it with black shorts. Ranveer had written #Cutie along with the video.

Talking about Pathaan, it remains one of the most highly anticipated films of all time as it marks a trailblazing comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screens after four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan serves as an intriguing addition to Yash Raj Films spy universe that already consists of blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Not only that, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan would be reuniting again after Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

