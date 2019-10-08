Deepika Padukone Gushes Over Anushka Sharma's All White Style Statement
Anushka was last seen on screen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
(Image: PTI/Yogen Shah)
Deepika Padukone cannot stop gushing over photographs that Anushka Sharma has shared on social media.
In the snapshots that Anushka shared on Instagram, she is seen wearing a pristine-white thigh-high slit dress.
Reacting to Anushka's all-white style statement, Deepika took to the comments section and shared eye and heart emojis.
She was not the only one to be impressed by Anushka's new fashion turn.
Actress Vaani Kapoor wrote: "So pretty".
Actress Dia Mirza called Anushka "stunning".
"Beautiful", commented actress Zareen Khan.
Anushka's photographs currently has over 15,73,183 likes on one photograph.
The second set of pictures have garnered over 11,29,898 likes so far, while the third set has received 8,50,549 likes.
On the acting front, Anushka was last seen on screen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film released in December 2018, and Anushka is yet to announce any new project since then.
