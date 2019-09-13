Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Gets Mobbed by Uncontrollable Crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the popular Ganpati idol during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

September 13, 2019
Deepika Padukone Gets Mobbed by Uncontrollable Crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja; Watch Video
For any superstar, it is difficult to escape their fans and followers no matter where they are. From simple outings to attending parties or events, they are always spotted by fans who find it hard to keep away from their idols. Deepika Padukone was the latest victim of her fans when she decided to visit Lalbaugcha Raja.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganpati idols kept on display for 11 days during Ganesh Chaturthi. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, it is immersed in the Arabian sea. Prior to this day, Deepika paid a visit to the idol. During her visit, she was surrounded by fans eager to get a glimpse or click a picture of the actress. Her security guards had a difficult time helping Deepika move past the crowd of people.

View this post on Instagram

#deepikapadukone for #ganeshpuja

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

On her visit to the idol, Deepika had managed to balance her appearance between gorgeous and traditional. She could be seen wearing a golden saree with golden drop earrings. Her hair was tied into a bun as well.    

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak as an acid attack victim which will be releasing January 10. She is also set to appear in the Kapil Dev biopic 83. In the film, she will be appearing alongside hubby Ranveer Singh who will be playing Kapil Dev. Deepika ironically will be playing his character's wife Romi Bhatia. The film was originally planned for an April 2019 release but currently has been pushed to April 2020.

