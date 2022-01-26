Deepika Padukone Has A Hilarious Comeback When Asked About Ranveer Singh Promoting Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The film revolves around modern-day relationships in different forms and puts a spotlight on complex emotions people go through. The trailer was released earlier this month and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh was in awe of the film. Taking to Instagram at the time, he shared the trailer and aptly described it as “Moody, sexy and intense!!!.”

The actress has now revealed that Ranveer is excited about the movie’s release. In a new interview, Deepika said that Ranveer always wanted her and Shakun to work together. She added that Ranveer has been giving her constant updates on what the reactions to the film so far have been.

“He (Ranveer) is the most excited for this film to come out because he has been a big champion of Shakun and me working together. He feels like I do what I do best and Shakun is doing what he knows best and therefore when the two of us come together, it gets even better. He is very very excited. He is giving me updates like what is happening on social media and who said what. He’s always been supportive and he continues to be with this film as well," she told Pinkvilla.

When the interviewer pointed out that he has also promoted Gehraiyaan on his Instagram on her birthday, Deepika replied, “You can also talk about how I promoted his film." Deepika has previously promoted Simmba and Gully Boy. Soon after Simmba was released, Ranveer shared a video in which Deepika repeated the film’s catchphrase, “Aaya police." She has also turned cheerleader again during the promotions of Gully Boy. Last December too Ranveer shared a video in which she was seen mimicking his Kapil Dev accent.

Meanwhile, in Gehraiyaan, Deepika teams up with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa for the first time. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

