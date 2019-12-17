Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone has Starry Eyes as Hrithik Roshan Feeds Her Chocolate Cake at House Party

A new video of the two actors from a recent house party has surfaced online, which shows Hrithik Roshan feeding Deepika Padukone chocolate cake.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone has Starry Eyes as Hrithik Roshan Feeds Her Chocolate Cake at House Party
Images: Instagram

A bunch of Bollywood stars recently headed to a house party in Mumbai. Publicist and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer had invited the likes of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu and Nushrat Bharucha into her home. The celebs were seen having a good time together in the pictures and videos from the gathering.

Particularly, pictures of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan caught their fans' attention, who were bummed that the two haven't worked together yet. Comments on social media demanded that the two be cast together in a movie pronto.

It seems the stars themselves got ample time to bond at the party. A new video of the two actors from the party has surfaced online, which shows Hrithik feeding Deepika chocolate cake from a bowl. Deepika funnily puts the cake tag on her head as Hrithik feeds her first, before taking a bite himself.

They also pose for the camera recording the cute act as the two look adorable. Take a look:

The video attracted more comments from fans asking questions like "Why aren't they in a movie together already? Kjo with content r u listening? (sic)" and "@deepikapadukone @hrithikroshan your jodi look cute. Please come together in a movie with each others partner (sic)."

"They will surely make the hottest couple on screen.@deepikapadukone @hrithikroshan," wrote another user. Some even commented that Ranveer Singh is looking for Hrithik Roshan's location.

Read: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan Pose for Pic at Rohini Iyer's Party

Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, her upcoming film, while Hrithik just delivered a hit in War, the highest grosser of the year so far.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram