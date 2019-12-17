Deepika Padukone has Starry Eyes as Hrithik Roshan Feeds Her Chocolate Cake at House Party

A bunch of Bollywood stars recently headed to a house party in Mumbai. Publicist and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer had invited the likes of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu and Nushrat Bharucha into her home. The celebs were seen having a good time together in the pictures and videos from the gathering.

Particularly, pictures of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan caught their fans' attention, who were bummed that the two haven't worked together yet. Comments on social media demanded that the two be cast together in a movie pronto.

It seems the stars themselves got ample time to bond at the party. A new video of the two actors from the party has surfaced online, which shows Hrithik feeding Deepika chocolate cake from a bowl. Deepika funnily puts the cake tag on her head as Hrithik feeds her first, before taking a bite himself.

They also pose for the camera recording the cute act as the two look adorable. Take a look:

The video attracted more comments from fans asking questions like "Why aren't they in a movie together already? Kjo with content r u listening? (sic)" and "@deepikapadukone @hrithikroshan your jodi look cute. Please come together in a movie with each others partner (sic)."

"They will surely make the hottest couple on screen.@deepikapadukone @hrithikroshan," wrote another user. Some even commented that Ranveer Singh is looking for Hrithik Roshan's location.

Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, her upcoming film, while Hrithik just delivered a hit in War, the highest grosser of the year so far.

