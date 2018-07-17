English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
Despite so many years having passed, the rumours about Katrina and Deepika's rocky relationship continue to do rounds.
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures, Instagram/Katrina Kaif
Much has been said and written about the unspoken cold war between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. According to several media reports, things soured between the two after Ranbir Kapoor allegedly cheated on his then-girlfriend Deepika with Katrina when the duo worked together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Despite so many years having passed, the rumours about Katrina and Deepika's rocky relationship continue to do rounds.
However, if Deepika's recent comment on Katrina's latest Instagram picture is anything to go by, it seems all is well between the two actresses. On Monday, Katrina posted a picture of herself from her low-key birthday bash in England. And, Deepika left a heartfelt comment on the photo, which has already garnered over one million likes.
"Happy Birthday! Wishing you good health and happiness always...," wrote Deepika alongside a heart emoji.
Many fans lauded Deepika for her thoughtful gesture. While one user wrote, "Deepika, you have won hearts with this gesture," another called her "real queen".
