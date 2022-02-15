Deepika Padukone Helps Gehraiyaan Co-Star Ananya Panday With Her Yoga Pose; Fans Are in Love With Their Bonding

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa are busy collecting praises from fans and their industry colleagues for their latest release Gehraiyaan. While the film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics, the actors’ performances and their bond were liked by many. Deepika and Ananya, who plays cousins in the film seem to have formed a strong bond off-screen as well. On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo of her practising yoga with her trainer and Deepika helping her.

The photo was originally shared by wellness coach Anushka, who wrote, “Partner work helping us trust, love & let go…Training @deepikapadukone and @ananyapanday was a dream for #Gehraiyaan , a memory I will hold close to my heart ❤️Let’s not forget to love ourselves, trust ourselves so we can let go and let others in."

Ananya shared the post on her Instagram Story section and captioned it as ‘Yoga Time’ and tagged Deepika and Anushka in the post.

Fans took to the comment section of the original post to drop several heart emojis and praise the actors.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan was released on February 11 on Prime Video. News18.com’s review read, “While Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men are a huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress. Karan is shocked when Alisha tells him that she feels suffocated in their relationship, but he sleepwalks through these scenes. It is never clear why Zain wants to break off his engagement. And when the moment comes to face facts and take on the responsibility of getting together with Alisha, he chooses a frightening path – which reminded me of Woody Allen’s 2005 psychological thriller, Match Point, in which the man gets away with murder."

