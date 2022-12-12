Deepika Padukone's Hottest Bikini Looks from Besharam Rang Go Viral; Check Out Her Sexy Pics

Seeing Deepika Padukone’s bikini looks in Pathaan new song Besharam Rang surely serves as year-round inspiration for bikini season- just one view at the video, which dropped on YRF’s YouTube channel a while ago, will keep you up to do on any and every beach wear trend.

Whether she’s rocking a trendsetting golden monokini or a bright yellow two-piece that fits her like a glove, Deepika’s beach outfits in Besharam Rang are so on point. The actress made her bikini looks even sexier with statement earrings and wavy beach curls.

Talking about the song, the peppy dance number features the lead pair-Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-romancing each other in exotic locales in Europe. Besharam Rang has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Needless to say, Deepika’s sizzling moves and sexy bikini looks have sent her fans into a frenzy. One fan wrote, “Deepika Padukone looking like an absolute dream in Besharam Rang." Another one wrote, “Too hot to handle this duo."

#DeepikaPadukone looking like an absolute dream The man at 57 being that ripped is insane!Song and choreography is kind of mid!#ShahRukhKhan mostly playing spectator was kind of a bummer!#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/mqjyDEDDW0— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 12, 2022

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four years. This is also Deepika’s fourth film with Shah Rukh. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

