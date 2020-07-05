Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to Feature in Documentary on Celebs Wishing Batch of 2020

Actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be a part of an upcoming documentary for students of batch 2020 who will be missing their graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary, directed by Under 25's Anto Phillip, will also feature international stars like Tom Hanks, Barack Obama, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey among others.

According to a report in The Hindu, the one-hour long documentary will focus on celebrities talking to the batch of 2020 about their future and challenges of the outside world.

“The Batch of 2020 finds themselves in a position that no generation has faced since our last pandemic almost a century ago. Now, more than ever we needed to step in,” said Anto Phillip recalling that his own valedictorian speech was the highlight of his graduation.

Talking about making the film, he said, “Putting this entire documentary together has been a great experience. There were moments when we were taken aback by what the experts in the documentary had shared with us.”

The film will release on July 5, 2020. Take a look at the trailer below:

