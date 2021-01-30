Deepika Padukone: I Married Ranveer As He was Comfortable When I was Bigger Star, Earned More Money

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15, 2018 after six years of dating. They were married in accordance with Konkani and Sindhi traditions in a private affair that saw only close friends and family in attendance.

The two had started seeing each other when they began prepping for the 2013 hit Ram Leela at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house. In an old interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt at the Dainik Bhaskar Conclave, Deepika had revealed that she loved the fact that Ranveer was genuinely comfortable with her massive success when their relationship was at an initial stage. She had further said she married him because he respected the fact that the actress was the bigger star and making more money than him.

"I married Ranveer because he respects my success and the money I make. Today, the kind of money he is making and the success he has is completely different from what he would have seven years ago. I was the more successful person and yet to genuinely be okay with the fact that I was working more; I was busier-- there were days when I would not even come home because I had so much work-- I was making more money but not once has it ever come in the way of our relationship. That is unique and I'd like to see more of that," Deepika had said.

Deepika had also termed her decision to marry Ranveer Singh as her "best decision" and also talked about him being a strong support system in her life. The duo is all set to share the screen space once again in Kabir Khan's sports film 83.