Deepika Padukone: I’ll Not Settle for Less Pay Because You Need to Compensate for the Male Actor

Gender pay parity has been a topic of discussion for a while now with several celebrities demanding remuneration in accordance with their work and star value.Now Deepika Padukone has joined the debate, saying that she won't settle for anything less than what her contemporaries are getting paid to star in films. She told Filmfare, "Everyone knows who's getting paid how much and why so. I'm not delusional when it comes to that. I'm also aware of how much I deliver vis-à-vis the Khans, vis-à-vis the newer boys like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan. I know where I stand. I'm also aware of the production costs.""I don't want a penny if the money is going to the film. But I'll not settle for being paid less because they need to compensate for the male actor. If you're going to say that don't charge so much because we want Ranbir Kapoor in the film and we've got to pay him, then I'm not okay with it. I'll then demand an equal amount," she added.Recently, Padukone became the first woman to feature in Forbes' list of 5 highest-paid Indian actors. With earnings worth Rs 112.8 crore—courtesy Padmaavat and her many brand endorsements—she featured at the fourth position.On the work front, she will next be seen as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Chhapak.