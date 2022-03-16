Deepika Padukone in Yellow Bikini, Shah Rukh Khan's 8 Packs Hot Up Spain During Pathaan Shoot, See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are currently in Spain, shooting for their upcoming film Pathaan. The actors announced the film, which also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role, earlier this month but they have remained tight-lipped about the film’s project. As fans wait for more updates, a bunch of pictures from Spain has leaked online, giving a good look at SRK’s look in Pathaan and a glimpse of Deepika as well.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh was spotted shirtless, with his eight-pack abs on full display. The actor tied back his long tresses into a messy bun. Deepika, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black and white bikini top with a wrap tied around her waist. In another set of pictures, Deepika was seen sporting a hot yellow monokini and seemed to be getting out of a pool, as part of the shoot. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh looked uber cool in a white shirt which he styled with a pair of sunglasses. The pictures gave us massive Ghungroo vibes!

Earlier in the day, a report suggested that Salman Khan is excited for Pathaan and he has apparently watched 20-minute raw footage of Pathaan and he absolutely loved it. A report in BollywoodHungama.com claims that Pathaan producer Aditya Chopra, who is backing Salman’s Tiger 3, showed the actor unedited footage of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

“Adi and Salman have had multiple meetings over the last year, and are now bonding like two friends. Recently, in between the shots of Tiger 3, Adi Chopra took Salman along to the preview theater to show 20-minute footage of Pathaan along with another 15-minute preview of his presence in the film. The filmmaker along with director Siddharth Anand has completed the VFX work on these particular sequences and hence, Adi wanted feedback on the output. Salman was blown away with what he saw on the screen," a source revealed to Bollywood Hungama.

Pathaan is set to release in January 2023.

