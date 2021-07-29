Deepika Padukone is a 'Work in Progress' in BTS Pic From Set of Shakun Batra's Next

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is currently busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting Shakun Batra’s upcoming project, which is yet to be titled. Deepika, who often shares glimpses of her work with her 58.6 million followers, recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film. In the picture, Deepika could be seen reading her lines, while the filmmaker looks over.

In the picture, Deepika can be seen sporting athleisure. Her hair is tied in a messy bun and she is sitting at a table. On the other hand, Shakun can be seen sporting a peach hoodie. The actress captioned the picture, “Shh…Work in progress."

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. While it is a romantic drama, not much has been revealed about the story or plotline of the film. In fact, apart from behind-the-scenes pictures and videos shared by the actors, a lot of secrecy has been maintained around the project. However, it has been speculated that Deepika will play a gym trainer in the show.

Deepika had recently shared a couple of pictures from the sets taken by the filmmaker. In the pictures, Deepika can be seen enjoying a silent moment. She wrote, “Breathe."

Earlier this year, Siddhanth shared a couple of pictures with Deepika from the sets that went viral. The cast of the film were on a yacht in Mumbai and documented their day. A few videos taken by fans from that schedule also went viral on social media.

On the work front, she will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

