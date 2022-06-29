Deepika Padukone is an Epitome of Grace and Elegance in Ivory Gown for Cartier Event, See Pics

After representing India at Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone jetted off to Spain for a Cartier event. The internationally acclaimed actor on Wednesday shared a picture from Cartier's Beautés du Monde high-end jewellery collection launch in Madrid where she was joined by her fellow Cartier brand ambassadors Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri and Annabelle Wallis.

The Gehraiyaan actress donned an ivory silk gown by London-based fashion designer Monsoori. The elegant ensemble comprised voluminous ruffles stemming from the waistline. The 36-year-old opted for the risque plunging neckline that enhanced the diamond Cartier necklace and a pair of matching earrings.

The top partition of the gown gave proper stitched lines that combined with the array of textures. Deepika’s outfit unfolded into straight layers of tulle underneath the voluminous ruffles that stemmed from the waistline. For her hair, Padukone opted for a loose bun with strands of hair styled in soft waves.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Padukone added to the caption, “Thank you Cartier for an elegant, inspiring evening. Beautes Du Monde, Cartier.”

Fans and fellow celebrities are in awe of Padukone’s stunning portrait from the Spanish party. One of the top comments on the post read, “Fabulousness.” Another fan wrote, “Gorgeous queen.”

Padukone’s love for ivory couture creations is quite evident from her recent red carpet look. The Piku actress who was a member of the jury at the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for the closing day of the international event. She wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white ruffled saree that came with a marvellous shell-like blouse studded with pearls. Elements like crystals, trails and ruffles elevated the ensemble and created a one-of-a-kind red carpet look for the actress.

Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is set to release on January 25, next year.

