Deepika Padukone is Chewbacca for Ishan Khatter, Mandira Bedi Terms Met Gala Fashion 'Ridiculous'
Arjun Kapoor quashes wedding rumours, 'Avengers: Endgame' inches closer to Avatar's box office collection and Kiren Rijiju speaks out in favour of Akshay Kumar.
Image: Mandira Bedi, Deepika Padukone, Ishan Khatter/Instagram
Before turning heads with her Barbie doll look at the Met Gala Monday night, Deepika Padukone posted a funny selfie on Instagram. The photo shows the actress getting her hair done, and the mirror selfie shows her face completely covered with her long tresses. Ishan Khatter, who has worked in films like Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak, likened Deepika's mirror selfie to the beloved Star Wars character Chewbacca.
In another Met Gala news, Mandira Bedi, who has been a victim of online trolls for her fashion choices herself, be it her swimsuit photos or noodle strap blouses, took to Twitter to express her opinion about Met Gala and the celebs' unique sartorial choices. She termed the annual ball 'absolutely ridiculous,' clothes-wise.
In another news, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar thanked Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju for supporting him amid a row over his citizenship. Responding to Rijiju's support on Twitter, Akshay committed himself to the cause of the government-led fund-raising initiative Bharat Ke Veer.
When attending the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a metallic pink lurex jacquard gown, designed to make her look like Barbie. While a lot of celebs expressed their sympathies for Deepika, for the hard life that she lives in the limelight, actor Ishan Khatter decided to take a funny route. He called Deepika 'Chewbacca' for a selfie that she posted while getting ready for the event.
Read: Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment
The annual Met Gala event had people gushing over the bold and extremely over-the-top fashion choices that celebrities put on display on the event's pink carpet, and then later at the exclusive after party. Actress and host Mandira Bedi wrote on Twitter, "People are oooohing and aaaahing all day, over some women who are looking absolutely ridiculous in the clothes they are wearing. I’m sorry to say I don’t get this #Metgala thing. Follow the theme, yes, but don’t look absurd for God’s sake."
Read: Mandira Bedi's 'Absolutely Ridiculous Clothes' Comment About Met Gala Has Fans Divided
There has been persistent negativity surrounding Akshay Kumar being a Canadian passport holder. Speaking in support of the Kesari actor, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote on Twitter.
Read: No One Can Question Your Patriotism, Tweets Kiren Rijiju to Akshay Kumar; Read Actor's Response
After replacing Titanic as the second highest grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame is getting closer to dethroning Avatar as the highest grossing movie ever made. A group of Marvel fans have turned the box office race into a full blown competition. They have taken to bad talking James Cameron, the director of both Titanic and Avatar, referring to a 2018 interview, in which he took a dig at superhero movies.
Read: As Avengers Endgame Threatens Avatar's Box Office Record, Marvel Fans Troll James Cameron
Arjun Kapoor has dismissed marriage rumours, saying he will let the world know whenever he ties the knot. There have been persistent speculations that the actor was set to get married to Malaika Arora.
Read: Amidst Wedding Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Not in the Zone to Get Married'
