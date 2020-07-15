Deepika Padukone is Complaining About Ranveer Singh's Lockdown Sleep Cycle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been sharing adorable moments with each other on social media as they quarantine at their residence in Mumbai amid the coronavirus spread. Deepika has been serving delectable dishes to Ranveer and the two have keeping fit together while they await a good time for the release of their movie '83 in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been engaging with fans on social media and is answering questions posed to her during an Ask Me Anything session. In a latest inquiry, a fan asked Deepika, "If you could say one thing to Ranveer using this platform right now, what would it be?" Responding to this Deepika wrote, "You've snoozed about 35,000 times. Come on. Breakfast is on table."

When the lockdown had first been enforced in March, Deepika had shared about Ranveer during a hangouts interview (via), "I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do,” further adding, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”