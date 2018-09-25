Deepika Padukone is Doing a Service to Many by Calling Out ‘the Other’ Headline

On Monday, actress Deepika Padukone took a dig at a daily for referring her sister Anisha Padukone as 'the other Padukone.' The Padmaavat star corrected the newspaper by hailing her little sister as 'The Padukone'. Deepika shared the cutout of the daily on Instagram and captioned it: "Not the 'other' Padukone. 'The' Padukone! I'm so proud of you my little baby girl."Anisha is a professional golfer who is also a co-founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), an NGO that has left an indelible impression in creating awareness and supporting mental illness in the past few years.Anisha often makes appearance on Deepika's social media accounts. The two also appeared together on Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs With Vogue earlier this year. Earlier in an interview with News18, Anisha had also opened up about how she helped Deepika cope up with her depression.Talking about the same, she had told News18, "Honestly, it was difficult for me as I had very little idea about mental illness and the role of a caregiver. Coping with mental illness affects both the individuals and members of their immediate family. There was not much information available where I could learn and equip myself to be of help. There were times when I felt helpless. Fortunately for us, my mother noticed something was wrong. We then approached a counselor who is also a very close family friend and things worked out."Something similar happens when media addresses two actors with the same surnames. Most of the times, they are referred as the other Khan or the other Kapoor.This undermines the achievement of the other actor who is equally shouldering the responsibility to make a good film. Such practices also give rise to the culture of treating celebs on priority. This, in a longer run, shifts the focus entirely from the other people involved in the project.By calling out this, Deepika is actually helping all such people who haven’t been given their due just because they are related to or share a lineage with more popular relatives or colleagues.