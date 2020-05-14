Deepika Padukone is Majorly Missing Her Sister Anisha Amid Lockdown

While in quarantine, we all are missing our loved ones. So is actress Deepika Padukone, who is staying indoors with her husband Ranveer Singh, has been missing her family lately.

In her latest social media upload, Deepika shared a never-seen-before click featuring her sister, Anisha Padukone. The photo showing Anisha hugging her elder sister from behind screams of all things love.

While the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star is dressed in a sublime head-to-toe ivory ensemble, younger sis is wearing a houndstooth printed chic top and trousers.

The Cocktail star captioned the photo as, "I miss you peanut !!! Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings".

The image of the sibling duo beaming with smiles has collected lots of love from Instagrammers.

A few days ago, the Finding Fanny actress pulled out another rare image from her vault while flipping through the memories of the past.



Deepika decided to share a precious pic taken during her wedding festivities featuring her mother Ujjala and Anisha. We can’t help but notice a striking resemblance to the trio share in the doting photograph. From their poses, to outfit colours, to smiles, the warmth between them is palpable.

The Padmavat actress has been on a nostalgic trail going by her current Instagram feed. Take a look at some of Deepika’s recently posted throwbacks:





Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Next up, she will feature in Kabir Khan’s ’83, a sports-drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the role of then Team India captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

