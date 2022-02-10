Deepika Padukone Is 'Obsessed' With Alia Bhatt's RRR Co-Star Jr NTR; Wants To Work With Allu Arjun

Although Deepika Padukone is working with Prabhas at the moment, the actress revealed she is ‘obsessing’ over Jr NTR. The Telugu powerhouse has delivered some memorable performances in his career. These include Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Jai Lava Kusa. Jr NTR is currently preparing for the release of RRR. The pan-India film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn from Bollywood.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, as part of the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika revealed that she would want to work with Jr NTR. She also named Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun. “I would love to work, and I hope this doesn’t create like a riot or fight between anyone, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point. He’s got an incredible personality," she said. When asked which filmmaker she would like to work with, she said, “I’d like to work with Rajamouli."

South Indian films are surpassing boundaries and becoming popular among audiences beyond their region. Pushpa: The Rise is a recent example. The film has not only worked its magic on the Telugu box office but also surpassed the Rs 100 crore box office collection with the Hindi version. Several actors and cricketers have praised the film.

More and more stars are also experimenting with different regional movies from the South as well. While Alia and Ajay are a part of RRR, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt are a part of the highly-anticipated Kannada film KGF 2. It would be interesting to see if Deepika bags a movie with Rajamouli and gets an opportunity to star alongside Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen this weekend in Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

