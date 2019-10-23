'Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh's Favourite Candy' Meme Takes the Cake on Social Media
Deepika Padukone shared a meme on her Instagram stories which pokes fun at her pink outfit from MAMI film festival 2019. Check it out below.
Image: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most socially active couple of Bollywood. Both the actors like having a good laugh while poking fun at each other and fans too are always in on the fun as they respond to their favourite power couple with memes and loving responses.
Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Instagram, She Says 'Ghar Aaja, Mein Batati Hoon'
Deepika particularly likes sharing memes made by fans and by posting this latest Deep-Veer meme on her Instagram profile, she might have just outdone herself, at least for sometime. Deepika, on Tuesday, shared a fan-made meme on her Instagram stories, featuring her and Ranveer. The meme pokes fun at Deepika's pink outfit for MAMI film festival and she could not help but share the adorable meme via her social media. The extra pink layering on Deepika's dress has been turned into a candy that Ranveer is holding onto. Check out the latest Deep-Veer meme shared by the wifey on Instagram here:
Earlier in September, Deepika had shared a meme on her and Ranveer's IIFA 2019 look as well. While she likened Ranveer's pony tail to a character from Hollywood film Despicable Me, she had also shared a meme which compared her dress to a mopping broom.
Read: Deepika Padukone Shares Memes on Her and Ranveer Singh’s IIFA 2019 Look
On the movies front, Ranveer and Deepika are all set to feature together in Kabir Khan's '83, releasing in April 2020. The duo will play on-screen husband-wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in the sports biopic based on India's 1983 World Cup victory. The actress has Chhapaak releasing in January 2020. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and takes inspiration from real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
