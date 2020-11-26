Deepika Padukone is Thankful She was with Ranveer Singh During Covid-19 Lockdown

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is glad that she and her actor husband Ranveer Singh were together during the Covid-19 lockdown. Deepika said that it has been a difficult time for everyone but she feels only gratitude this year.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepika emphasised that she is thankful that she and Ranveer did not get locked down without each other which is something that happened to many people. “Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing,” she said

She also talked about her debut film Om Shanti Om which completed 13 years in 2020. Deepika said that when she thinks about it, she does not feel that it has been 13 years since the film came. But receiving the messages and looking at social media made her realise that it has been long since the release of her debut film.

She said, “I do feel that it’s been an incredible journey with lots of learnings, as well as ups-and-downs,” adding that when she looks back, there is only the feeling of gratitude.

On the work front, the actress will be appearing with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The story is based on the Indian Cricket Team winning the World Cricket Cup in 1983 under the leadership of cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer will play the role of Kapil while Deepika will portray the role of his wife Romi Bhatia Dev on-screen.

The 32-year-old actor also started shooting in Goa for an untitled film helmed by Kapoor & Sons famed Shakun Batra. Speaking about the experience of shooting during pandemic, Deepika said that there was enthusiasm but also nervousness on the sets. According to her, the nervousness was more about the changes in the process of shooting rather than the pandemic itself.

She admits that even though the protocols were exhausting in the beginning, it is fine now that they have gotten used to them.

Apart from this film, she is also reportedly reuniting with her first Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan for the film title Pathan.