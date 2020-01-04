Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song

Deepika Padukone is now on TikTok. Her profile has over 1.2 million followers and counting. Check out the videos posted by the actress below.

Updated:January 4, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song
Deepika Padukone is now on TikTok

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to join the video sharing platform TikTok on social media. The actress made the announcement via her Instagram stories and her account now has various videos posted with different people, including Laxmi Agarwal, who is the inspiration behind the actress' upcoming film Chhapaak.

Read: Cricketer Chris Gayle Joins TikTok, Posts First Video

Deepika can be seen rapping in one of her TikTok videos, while in another one she dances to Marathi song---Latt Patt Latt Patt. As of now, Deepika has 1.2 million followers and counting on TikTok and she has posted six videos till now. The clips are proof that she had a lot of fun collaborating with different artists on TikTok. Check out Deepika's TikTok videos below:

@deepikapadukone

Latt Patt Latt Patt!💋 @nagmaa

♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

@deepikapadukone

abhi thoda raap shaap kartein hein!🎤 @motivationkimachine

♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

@deepikapadukone

Boom Boom Pow!👊🏽 @ur_smartmaker

♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

@deepikapadukone

Swaaaag Se Swaagat!😎@awezdarbar @riyaz.14 @faby_makeupartist @nagmaa @gunjanshouts @thelaxmiagarwalpihu

♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

On the movies front, Deepika's Chhapaak releases on January 10 and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar. Chhapaak also features actor Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. Chhapaak marks Deepika's entry into the zone of film production as well.

About shooting the upcoming film, Deepika said, "The entire journey was special. I don't think I can speak of a particular moment or scene as the closest to my heart. I think the entire journey and process has been extremely rewarding. It's the film I am most proud of, among all that I have done in my career. I am not thinking much about people's reactions after its release because that is a different aspect, but this film is something I am proud of, and I am proud that the entire team had faith in Meghna's (Gulzar) vision."

Read: Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Reporter for Assuming Ranveer Singh Invested in Chhapaak

(With inputs from IANS)

