Deepika Padukone Jokes About Kapil Sharma’s Lockdown Baby, His Reaction Will Make You ROFL

This Sunday, Kapil Sharma will be hosting the cast of the upcoming movie Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi - on his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil, who often flirts with Deepika whenever she makes an appearance on his show, did something similar this time too. However, Deepika was ready was a hilarious reply. In a promo video shared by Sony TV, Kapil can be seen joking about being inactive during the lockdown and “producing" a son, Trishaan, while others were producing films.

The promo clip starts with Kapil singing Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna for Deepika. She asks him, “Kaise ho Kapil (How are you Kapil)?" and he says, “Kya btau aapko (What to tell you)" with a disappointing face. Pulling Kapil's leg over the birth of his baby son Trishaan during the lockdown, Deepika turns towards Archana Puran Singh and says, “Sir toh kab ke aage badh gaye (Sir has moved on since ages)." To this, the comedian replies in the epic Kapil Sharma way: “Aap log toh itne saari filme bana rhe the, main lockdown meiin free tha. Hum bhi jo produce kar sakte the humne kar dia (You guys were busy making so many films during the lockdown, I was free. I also produced whatever I could during the lockdown)." His reply left the stars and the audience in splits.Kapil Sharma has, on his show, has numerous times joked about having a huge crush on Deepika.

Kapil, who never lets go of an opportunity to jokingly flirt with Deepika whenever she comes to promote her films, sang Humein Tumse Pyar Kitna as she walked in on the stage for the latest episode. Furthermore, Deepika even joined him in the song and it becomes a duet of sorts.

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama directed by Shakun Batra that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th. The story follows four millennial people whose lives become intertwined. Alisha is played by Deepika Padukone. Alisha falls in love with her cousin's fiance Zain when her relationship with her lover Karan becomes too monotonous. The film delves into the complexities of modern relationships, focusing on subjects such as commitment and infidelity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.