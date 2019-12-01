Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan do Dheeme Dheeme Challenge Outside Mumbai Airport

As promised, Kartik Aaryan showed Deepika Padukone how to nail the 'Dheeme Dheeme' step. The two actors were seen dancing outside the airport.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan do Dheeme Dheeme Challenge Outside Mumbai Airport
Image of Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan outside airport

Fans got to see a dance collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan as they took the Dheeme Dheeme challenge outside the Mumbai airport. Deepika had earlier requested Kartik to teach her the Dheeme Dheeme step from his upcoming release Pati Patni Aur Woh and asked him to show up outside the airport on December 1 at 9 am. Deepika also invited Ananya Panday and Bhumi Penekar but neither were seen. Kartik arrived on time and they clicked selfies and performed for fans together.

Kartik and Deepika were seen at the airport dancing to Dheeme Dheeme and it surely is all things fun.

The Dheeme Dheeme Challenge has taken the internet by storm ever since the launch of the song from the upcoming Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi-starrer film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Recently, Deepika Padukone showed her interest to participate in the Dheeme Dheeme challenge and asked Aaryan to teach her the signature or the hook step from the song. The challenge was started by Kartik.

After the dance session, Deepika and Kartik went their separate ways but Deepika left a thank you note for Kartik on Instagram. She wished him luck and sent her love.

deepika

Check out the video below.

