Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra React To Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif reacted to their ex Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt. The lovebirds tied the knot on Thursday, April 14, in Mumbai. The couple had an intimated wedding ceremony with only the Kapoors and Bhatts along with some of the couple’s closest friends invited. Soon after the wedding ceremony, Alia, on behalf of her and her husband, took to Instagram and shared pictures from the small ceremony.

Taking to the comments section, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress wished the couple for their wedding. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter," Deepika Padukone wrote, adding a heart emoji. Katrina Kaif, who also dated Ranbir in the past, not only dropped a comment on the pictures but also shared a post for the newlywed.

“Congratulations to both of u ❤️❤️❤️All the love and happiness," Katrina wrote in the comments section of Alia’s post. “Congratulations to u both - all the love and happiness," Katrina wrote, sharing a picture from the wedding on her Instagram Stories, and tagging Alia Bhatt. She also added Ranbir Kapoor’s name to the hashtag.

Alia’s rumoured ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra also dropped a comment on Alia’s post. He wrote, “Congratulations guys 😊 all the love and happiness." Ranveer Singh also sent the couple love, dropping a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

Last evening, after the wedding ceremony concluded, the couple made their first appearance as husband and wife and greeted the press and the paparazzi eagerly waiting for them. The groom held his new bride close as they posed for pictures and videos. One of the videos from the interaction, however, has melted everyone’s hearts. After the interaction, Ranbir lifts Alia in his arms and heads towards the gate of his Vastu apartment.

According to Mid-Day, the couple will not be heading for an exotic honeymoon due to their work schedules. While Ranbir is off to Himachal later this month for the shoot of Animal, Alia has to wrap the filming of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

