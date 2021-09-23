Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Other Bollywood Actresses Take on Action Roles

Action films as a genre has always enjoyed a dedicated fan following. Hollywood, meanwhile, presented us with female action heroines for long, with Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron and Milla Jovovich, to name a few, taking on non-traditional, butt-kicking roles. With superhero franchises gaining more and more traction, the space for female actors taking center stage in action blockbusters has only grown.

In India, Bollywood filmmakers are slowly and steadily realising projects with action heroines. Thus, females will not be relegated to damsels in distress anymore but will rather act as the rescuing forces.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kangana Ranaut, Actresses Who are Getting Into Action Mode

Katrina Kaif

Katrina has featured in Tiger franchise and got down right dirty playing the role of a secret agent. In upcoming Tiger 3, she will be pushing the bar for stunt and action. Meanwhile, she has been roped in by Ali Abbas Zafar for first ever, female-led action franchise, which will be shot internationally with Katrina’s character as the pivot.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana did some battlefield action sequences in Manikarinika: The Queen of Jhansi. Horse-riding, sword-fighting and combat was part of the movie based on Rani Laxmi Bai. Now, Kangana is gearing up for another high-octane action feature in Dhaakad, where she will play the role of an agent. After Thalaivii, she lost weight, got leaner and learnt sword fighting, knife fighting, boxing and other forms of combat training. She will also be handling heavy weaponry in Dhaakad. Then in Tejas, where she plays an air force pilot, she did army training.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee slips into the role of a track athlete in Rashami Rocket. She has undergone major physical transformation for the role and built muscles to look the part. Her transformation is getting a lot of attention on social media. She will be taking her athletic build forward in cricket film Shabaash Mithu where again she will have to look the part of a sports person.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti is prepping hard for her upcoming action film Ganapath, opposite Tiger Shroff. She has been getting into better shape for the role. Her first look revealed her riding a dirt bike. This movie will be something she has not done before.

Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela is in action mode as she is learning martial arts for her upcoming film. She says she is prepping hard for her role and added that martial arts is fun. “I love the idea of prepping hard for my action film and having to fight and learn a new skill set, whether it’s Muay Thai, Kali, Filipino stick fighting or Bojutsu. To me, it’s like school for life," Urvashi said.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has two action films lined up- Pathan and Fighter. Both movies will see Deepika doing some sort of action, which she also did in her Hollywood action film XXX. This will be a break from her other roles in Bollywood. Seeing her slender build and fitness, it will be interesting to see her in action mode.

Aamna Sharif and Sonakshi Sinha

Both Aamna Sharif and Sonakshi Sinha will be playing cop characters in their respective web series in the coming time. It can only be expected that they will get their hands dirty while crime fighting.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka’s action avatar in Citadel has already excited the fans. In some pictures from the set she is seen fighting in a black and khaki ensemble, complete with a gun harness around her torso. She wore her russet locks tied back in a plait and sported speckles of dirt on her face as part of the look.

