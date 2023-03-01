Even more than a month after its release, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continues its golden run. Currently, the action entertainer stands at a whopping Rs 1020 crore at the worldwide box office. This rare feat has not only generated an added buzz about Tiger 3 but also conversations about a potential second instalment to Pathaan. What has also left the audience intrigued is the anticipation of an action-based espionage thriller headlined by the women in the spy universe – Deepika Padukone’s Rubai in Pathaan and Katrina Kaif’s Zoya in the Tiger series. The duo made heads turn by taking down bad guys with solo death-defying combat sequences and high-octane action scenes in their respective films. In fact, Deepika learnt jujutsu, a deadly Japanese martial arts form, and manoeuvred the notorious Gatling gun to slip under the skin of her character as a Pakistani agent.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, the screenplay writer of War (2019) and Pathaan, Shridhar Raghavan, drops a hint that a film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe starring Deepika and Katrina might just be in the works. Talking about how the makers plan on filling up the void created by the dearth of women-led spy films in Bollywood, he says, “There’s a vacuum of those kinds of stories here. I’m pretty sure we’ll be filling that up. So, yes, there’s definitely a plan to make a spy film with the women.”

He goes on to reveal that the idea is to not just bring the male superstars together but also create an overlap and synthesis of various other characters, who are an integral part of the universe. “There’s no limitation here and we don’t just plan on working with Hrithik, Shah Rukh sir and Salman sir. There are two other crucial characters in the universe – Rubina and Zoya,” Shridhar states.

According to the writer, Tiger 3 will be an important part of the universe as it will give the audience a direction and a taste of the world that the makers are planning on building. “Tiger 3 is in the process of being made and some other films are already being scripted. There are more stories that Adi sir has planned, which will explore every aspect of this universe. Tiger 3 will give you more illumination on the world that we’re creating. We’re playing around with a lot of things and we’re essentially having a lot of fun doing so,” he says. Shridhar adds, “There’s so much more to explore. Something like a spy universe hasn’t been explored in Hindi cinema. It’s a bit of a playground and we’re like a bunch of kids who’re extremely excited. There are lots of intentions and plans, and hopefully, we’ll do a decent job.”

The Night Manager writer believes that bringing together all the characters, including the women agents and spies, will be a wholesome experience not just for them but also the audience. “Adi sir had a lot of ideas on where he wants to go with the universe. When we speak of a spy universe as one, we obviously are taking the adventures of the current existing parts we’ve created, both male and female, young and old, and stars and other characters. We’re integrating all of them and it is great fun,” he elaborates.

Quiz him about their plans ahead of Tiger 3 and without divulging much, Shridhar shares, “It’s like building a whole new world where we’re creating new characters and bringing back old characters, who the audience thought were long gone. We’re playing around time and space and crossing over wherever possible.” ​

Read all the Latest Movies News here